Two major development areas, Brimbin and North Tuncurry, will significantly contribute to future housing in the Mid-Coast LGA (local government area), a report prepared by MidCoast Council has outlined.
The MidCoast Residential Land and Housing Supply report gives a summary of land available for housing development.
The report details the number of areas that have been rezoned, and the size or area of the rezoned area that would accommodate residential subdivisions and if possible, their geographical location and the total number of possible house lots awaiting development in these rezoned areas in the Mid-Coast.
Being the strategic centres for the Mid-Coast, Taree and Forster-Tuncurry would be the major contributors for housing.
However, the findings revealed the Forster area had limited potential for expansion with future development expected to be in the form of units.
In addition to land subdivisions, development applications (DA) have been considered for residential, tourist and aged care units.
It is evident units contribute to the housing supply in the Mid-Coast; locations like Forster-Tuncurry, Hallidays Point, Taree and Harrington have significant numbers of unit developments that cater for our older population and tourists, the report says
"Many of these developments are located close to the town centres, providing good access to services and facilities."
Old Bar, Wallabi Point, Tea Gardens, Hawks Nest and Hallidays Point have significant existing supply of residential land to cater for future growth in both the short and medium terms.
"The majority of towns have around 30-50 per cent of residential land approved for subdivision or DAs indicating the progression towards having land available for future housing," the document reads.
"There are a number of exceptions which have been investigated further in terms of the determination of development applications since June 2022 - Tea Gardens-Hawks Nest approximately 1000 lots have been approved; Wingham, approximately 220 lots approved, while in Gloucester there has been a number of infill developments for dual occupancies and secondary dwellings.
"Harrington has limited opportunities for the development of residential lots given the surrounding National Park and land constraints."
Submitting her report to councillors, senior land use planner, Sue Calvin said the supply of residential land had been examined for towns with a population of more than 2000 people.
The analysis included undeveloped, zoned and vacant residential land with a land area of greater than 0.5ha and residential lots with the potential to be subdivided (house and land greater than two hectares) and urban release areas identified in the Hunter Reginal Plan 2041 and the MidCoast Urban Release Area Report 2021, which are yet to be rezoned for residential purposes, Ms Calvin reported.
"It should be noted that there are a number of limitations to the housing supply data; while all sites are identified, current owners may delay the release of their development over an extended timeframe or choose not to develop their land."
This document lets people in our LGA know where there is a possibility for residential land and housing, Cr Dheera Smith said.
She said the document also outlined where some land had not been realised.
"We as a council has been concerned about this and hope that the sensible growth near where some of the services are in town will be sped up and hastened by people who are holding on to some of that possible residential land."
In addition to the subdivision of land, development applications were considered for residential, tourist and aged care units, Ms Calvin reported.
