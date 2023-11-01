MANNING will meet Macleay in the opening round of the Mid North Coast inter-district cricket First X1 competition on Sunday, November 12.
The same teams will also meet in the over 35s. Venues for the fixtures have yet to be determined.
Manning defeated Macleay in the First X1 competition last season but was heavily defeated by Hastings in the final. The over 35 competition was 'a bit hit and miss' last season, Manning Cricket president Steve Campbell admits, with problems caused by ground availability.
However, he promises 2023/24 will be more structured.
He is confident Manning will field competitive lineups in both competitions.
"We're just finalising the sides now,'' he said.
"I know a couple of players who were in the First X1 last season have moved up to 35s and are keen to have a game there - Tom Kelly's one.''
Gordon Cross will be the manager of the 35s. Dave Rees from Wingham will again captain the Manning First X1.
The final of both grades will be played at a date and venue to be determined in February.
