Mid North Coast junior inter-district cricket season underway

By Staff Reporters
Updated October 30 2023 - 12:03pm, first published 11:30am
MANNING under 11s, 13s and 15s won both matches while a late partnership in the 17s saw Hastings defeat Manning by one wicket in the 48th over at Gloucester in the opening round of Mid North Coast junior inter-district cricket.

