Manning under 17s travelled to Gloucester for a 50 over fixture against Hastings. Manning won the toss and elected to bat, with good contributions from Thomas Kennewell (27), Riley Webster (55) and Blake Matheson (24) as Manning compiled 8/175. Manning had Hastings 7/113 after James Lobb was dismissed for 61 by Sam Collie. However, 49 no off 48 balls by William Howard saw Hastings secure a one wicket win in the 48th over.