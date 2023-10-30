The under 11s scored 3/75 in their opening T15 match against Hastings Green. Harry Plummer (2/7) and Dane Laurie (2/5) helped dismiss Hastings Green for 54 in reply.
In the second match Manning made 4/85. Harry Plummer once again lead the way with the ball taking 3/2, while Hunter McLeod and Jack McLeod also chimed in with wickets as Macleay were restricted to 34.
The under 13s travelled to Kempsey, taking on Macleay, who scored a competitive 5/95 from their 20 overs. Kobi Harris was the best of the bowlers with 2/3 while Matt Yarnold and Beau Laurie snared run outs. Laurie top scored with 18 not out as Manning chased down the score with 11 balls to spare.
Manning once again bowled first in the second match against Hastings Green, with Khaiden Meldrum bowling a superb spell of 3/7. Meldrum also snared a run out as Hastings were constrained to 7/100 from their 20 overs.
Carter Cox (26), Kobi Harris (24), and a late cameo from Eoin Watkins 12no (7) ensured the total was chased down with three overs to spare.
Manning 15s took on Macleay at Rec 4 with Blake Murray smashing 34* off 25 balls as Manning made 4/111 from their 20 overs. Leg spinner Albie Cameron, was the pick of the bowlers taking 1/5 off 3 overs as Macleay were restricted to 77 from their 20 overs in reply.
Manning then took on Hastings Green with Cameron (1/23) and Nick Kennewell (3/7) taking early wickets, before Hastings completed their innings at 8/96. Captain, Charlie Matheson (23) built a strong platform with fellow opener Henry O'Connell (10) before Blake Murray hit a blistering 33 not out off 21 balls as Manning chased down the total with eight balls to spare.
Manning under 17s travelled to Gloucester for a 50 over fixture against Hastings. Manning won the toss and elected to bat, with good contributions from Thomas Kennewell (27), Riley Webster (55) and Blake Matheson (24) as Manning compiled 8/175. Manning had Hastings 7/113 after James Lobb was dismissed for 61 by Sam Collie. However, 49 no off 48 balls by William Howard saw Hastings secure a one wicket win in the 48th over.
Riley Webster was the best of the bowlers with 4/26 from his 10 overs, while Rhys Summerville also put in a good all round performance with 2/29 from eight overs.
The next round on November 5 will be one day fixtures for 11s, 13s and 15s, while the 17s travel to Oxley Oval for a T20 triple header.
