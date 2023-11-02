Manning River Times
Evening ceremony for Taree's Australia Day celebrations

MM
By Mick McDonald
November 3 2023 - 4:00am
Fireworks conclude this year's Australia Day festivities on the riverbank at Taree. Organisers hope there's be a fireworks display at the 2024 function.
A DROP in funding and a MidCoast Council decision to switch the citizenship ceremony to Forster will result in a change to Taree's 2024 Australia Day function.

