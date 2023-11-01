Manning River Times
Latrell Mitchell, Jack Wighton's scuffle charges dismissed

By Tim Piccione
Updated November 1 2023 - 1:10pm, first published 1:02pm
Jack Wighton, left, and Latrell Mitchell, are all smiles after their charges were dismissed on Wednesday. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong
Sergeant David Power, who agreed it appeared he had given "false evidence". Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong
NRL stars Latrell Mitchell and Jack Wighton have embraced outside court, looking visibly relieved, after several charges against them were dismissed.

Tim Piccione

Court reporter

Tim is a journalist with the Canberra Times covering the ACT courts. He came to the nation's capital via the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. Contact: tim.piccione@canberratimes.com.au.

