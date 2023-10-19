THE Mid North Coast junior cricket inter-district representative season will get underway on Sunday, October 29.
Manning junior cricket will field teams in all age groups - 11s,13s, 15s and 17s. "We had good numbers trial for each age squad, which will help ensure another successful season, with the 13s and 17s reigning premiers,'' Manning District Junior Cricket Association president Michael Roohan said.
Manning, Macleay and Hastings contest the competition.
The second round of the 2023/24 Manning junior competition will be played this weekend.
In an-all Taree West under 13 clash in the opening round Taree West Sixers successfully chased Taree West Heat's innings of 100. Sixers lost five wickets in overhauling the tally.
