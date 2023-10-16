MANNING River Dragon Boat Club members again joined with the combined NSW Motley Crew to compete in the Australian Masters Games at West Lakes in Adelaide.
A total of 12 Manning River Dragon Boat paddlers were among the 43 strong Motley Crew. Other members were from the Bei Loon, Tsunami, Hawkesbury clubs in Sydney along with Flamin' Dragons (Port Macquarie), Dragons on the Rocks (South West Rocks) and Camden Haven.
Under the guidance of NSW Motley Crew organiser and Flamin' Dragons coach, Jenny Higgins, the team won eight medals from 10 events. They struck gold in the senior C mixed 10s and cancer survivor 10s, silver in the senior A mixed 20s, senior B mixed 20s, senior B women's 20s, senior B open 20s and senior A open 20s and bronze in the senior C open 10s.
Manning Dragons will have a busy schedule in 2024. This will include paddling in the New Zealand Regatta in Wellington in March along with the NSW championships and the nationals, both in April, with the nationals in Perth. Later in the year they'll head to the Pan Pacs, again combining with Motley Crew.
Meanwhile the club's next Learn2 Paddle program starts on November 4. For more information contact Wendy on 0407 543 813 or Sandi on 0402 114 645.
RELATED:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.