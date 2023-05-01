Over the next 12 days, about 192 NSW Rural Fire Service and Fire and Rescue NSW members will cycle through a specialised training cell to recertify their breathing apparatus accreditation at the Taree Fire Control Centre.
The NSW Rural Fire Service (NSW RFS) is conducting the training involving live fire at fire control centre in Muldoon Street, from today Monday until Sunday, May 12.
The training is expected to run from 4pm to 9pm weekdays and 9am to 5pm weekends.
"Live fire training is a vital element in helping our firefighters prepare to tackle challenges faced at real incidents," Acting District Manager Inspector Guy Duckworth AFSM said.
"This exercise will help our breathing apparatus operators protect properties and assets in the Mid Coast District and is a valuable opportunity for firefighters across different agencies to train together."
Inspector Duckworth said as the training involves live fire, there may be some smoke in the area.
"We advise residents and businesses in the vicinity of Taree Fire Control Centre in Muldoon Street to take appropriate precautions regarding the smoke and to call 000 if they see an unattended fire."
