Manning River Times
Home/Comment/National Opinion

Letter: More needs to be done now to recycle and reuse water

By Chris and Heather Abbott
October 3 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shutterstock picture
Shutterstock picture

We wrote to MidCoast Council (2.10.23) to suggest the introduction of water restrictions as soon as possible in order to alert the community to the issues surrounding increasing demand for the scarce fresh water supplies we have.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.