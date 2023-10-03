Letter: More needs to be done now to recycle and reuse water

We wrote to MidCoast Council (2.10.23) to suggest the introduction of water restrictions as soon as possible in order to alert the community to the issues surrounding increasing demand for the scarce fresh water supplies we have.
Coincidentally, this evening, you published online "Water restrictions possible in summer unless Mid Coast gets rainfall" (MRT 2.10.23).
Council's water reports show that consumption has been steadily increasing over the last few months. Demand for recycled water has also increased significantly. Yet we know river flows will diminish under the conditions which have developed and which will worsen progressively.
MCC's supposed 'adaptable' water strategy 'Our Water, Our Future 2050' needs to look at 2023 and 2024. Pinning our hopes to a new dam in 2032 looks too far into a distant future.
Council's own 'Health Check #1 11.9.23' has identified "a secure yield deficit for the Manning water supply scheme".
We need to investigate bringing forward what's required to recycle and reuse water not just for agricultural or playing fields use. We really have to do more about research on making waste water drinkable for all of us.
Come on MCC get proactive, get creative now!
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.