Water restrictions possible in summer unless Mid Coast gets rainfall

Unless there is rainfall in the coming months, water restrictions in the MidCoast local government area could very well come into place.
A report tabled at the MidCoast Council September ordinary meeting showed that water usage is still trending just above average, as dryer than average weather conditions continue.
Councillor Alan Tickle once again urged that Mid Coast residents start conserving water now.
"Anything we can do right now to slow down the draw from Bootawa Dam and various other sources, particularly around Gloucester as well, the better it's going to be prolonging the water storage we already have," Cr Tickle said.
Robert Scott, director of infrastructure and engineering said the region was "rapidly deteriorating into very dry conditions", and that the largest impact of the conditions so far is in the Gloucester region, where river flows have been diminishing.
The Bureau of Meteorology announced on September 26 that the climate model outlook suggests El Nino will last until at least the end of the 2023/24 summer.
"We're watching that situation clearly but it is likely that we will have a situation of water restrictions at some point in the coming months as we head into summer," Mr Scott said.
"At this stage we still have good flows in the lower Manning and Great Lakes systems and good good amounts of water in our borefield systems as well, which is just a result of the three years of abnormally wet weather."
