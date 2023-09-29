Last Sunday Murray won the 50km Duval Dam Buster at Armidale in 4.57.07. There were 30 starters, Murray finishing a touch over 50 seconds ahead of the second place getter. His next assignment will be the Beach to Brother on October 22, a race that starts at Town Beach Port Macquarie and finishes atop North Brother Mountain. Murray could then take on the 100km Ultra-Trail Kosciuszko on Friday, December 8.