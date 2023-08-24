Murray contested his toughest event to date last Sunday at RunFest Forster when he tackled Treble Bridge Buster. Here runners complete the three major events on the program, the half marathon, 10km and 5km races. Murray was fourth overall from 69 starters, clocking 1.26.58 for the half marathon, 44.09 and 23.49 for the 10km and 5km.

