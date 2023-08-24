RUNNING the 100km Ultra-Trail Kosciuszko is on Luke Murray's bucket list.
The 33-year-old school teacher from Taree is considering a start in this year's race in early December.
Murray contested his toughest event to date last Sunday at RunFest Forster when he tackled Treble Bridge Buster. Here runners complete the three major events on the program, the half marathon, 10km and 5km races. Murray was fourth overall from 69 starters, clocking 1.26.58 for the half marathon, 44.09 and 23.49 for the 10km and 5km.
His overall time was 2.34.57. The winner, Arron Eichner from Forster-Tuncurry, tallied 2.18.06.
"It's the first time I've done the bridge buster so I was pretty stoked with fourth,'' Murray said.
The half started at 7am, the 10km at 9am and the 5km at 10am and Murray finished in sufficient time to have a bit of a break between races.
However, he said that can be counter productive.
"I'd rather keep running,'' he said.
Murray has a couple of trail runs coming up starting with the 50km Duval Dam Buster at Armidale on September 24.
After that he'll take on the arduous Beach to Brother at Lake Cathie on October 22. This half marathon starts at Lake Cathie on the beach before heading to the top of North Brother Mountain.
"I've done the North Brother stuff and that's hard enough without doing the 30kms beforehand,'' he said.
A series of concussions forced the former Taree City rugby league player to retire prematurely. This led to him becoming a serious runner.
"I couldn't play contact sport and for mental health, running is good,'' he said. "I'd love to be still playing footy, but unfortunately I can't.''
He really started to click up the kilometres on the road during the COVID lockdown.
"Once I started I sort of became addicted,'' he said.
Murray became a regular in the 5km Taree parkrun of a Saturday morning before looking for other events and longer distances.
Running a full marathon remains a goal along with 100km ultra marathon races at Mt Kosciuszko or the Blue Mountains.
"I'll see how I feel at the end of the year but I'll have to check when entries close for Mt Kosciuszko,'' he said.
"If I'm too late for that one, I'll look at the Blue Mountains next year.''
Places in these events are limited.
"The 100kms doesn't fill up heaps quick, because not too many people want to do them,'' he said.
Murray doesn't follow any particular training program.
"It's all pretty much self taught, I don't have a running group or anything,'' he said.
"I just like running.''
He will be a definite starter in the bridge buster at Forster next August.
"I'll want to get on the podium next time,'' he said.
