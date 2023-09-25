Manning River Times
Concerns over plans to log Kiwarrak State Forest

By Amy Hiller
September 26 2023 - 9:00am
File picture
In a time of ecological decline when koalas are officially endangered, it is deeply concerning to read of plans to log 947 hectares of the Kiwarrak State Forest ("Friends of Kiwarrak start action to stop logging in state forest" 22/9).

