In a time of ecological decline when koalas are officially endangered, it is deeply concerning to read of plans to log 947 hectares of the Kiwarrak State Forest ("Friends of Kiwarrak start action to stop logging in state forest" 22/9).
Not only does logging destroy vital habitat for koalas and other indigenous species and contribute to climate change, but the latest science suggests that logging actually increases risk of severe fires for up to 70 years.
Federal and state Labor governments should be aware that the value of intact forests far outweighs their value as wood chips and pulp. Researchers at the Australian National University have also concluded that ceasing native forest logging across Australia would, in itself, be enough for us to achieve our 2030 greenhouse gas emissions targets.
I thank and congratulate the Friends of Kiwarrak group and MidCoast Council Mayor Claire Pontin for their proactivity and willingness to speak up for the well-being of our forests and precious wildlife.
Citizens should band together to save the Kiwarrak State Forest from the devastation caused by logging our native forests.
Sources:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.