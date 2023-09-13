CUNDLETOWN Jets go into Friday night's Southern League women's grand final against arch rivals Tuncurry-Forster Gold with an almost perfect defensive record this season.
"We've only conceded one goal this year,'' team captain Carissa Black said.
"That's not a bad stat.''
However, the one goal the Jets did allow was against Gold in a game that finished a 1-1 draw.
Defence is obviously the Jets' strong point and Black said a changing of the guard has helped in this respect.
"We have some juniors who have stepped up this season, Ellie Witchard and Eva Greenaway and we're happy with the way they've played,'' Black said.
The nucleus of the side has been together for nearly a decade.
"This is our eighth successive grand final and half a dozen of us have been together that long,'' Black said. "I think we've won four of the seven (grand finals)."
Tuncurry-Forster have been their regular grand final opponents.
"Tuncurry's had a fair few changes this season in their squad, but they're still strong, so it will be an interesting game. But we've jelled together as a team this year.
"We're pretty cohesive and we have plenty of players who can score goals.''
The Jets moved through to the grand final by accounting for Wingham in the qualifying game at Wingham last Friday night.
"A couple of us played a grand final there many years ago,'' she said.
"But that won't be a worry and we're keen to play on a nice field.''
Regardless of the result Black expects the majority of the Jets to back up again in 2024.
"I don't think anyone is hanging up the boots,'' she said.
"As long as we can still run around we'll still be playing.''
