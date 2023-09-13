Manning River Times
Cundletown and Tuncurry-Forster to meet in Southern League women's grand final

MM
By Mick McDonald
Updated September 13 2023 - 3:17pm, first published 3:00pm
Cundletown Jets will play Tuncurry-Forster in the Southern League women's grand final at the Harry Elliott Oval on Friday night.
CUNDLETOWN Jets go into Friday night's Southern League women's grand final against arch rivals Tuncurry-Forster Gold with an almost perfect defensive record this season.

