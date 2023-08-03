EVER since he was aged four, Chris Hollis has been involved with the Taree Red Rovers Junior Rugby League Club.
"I started playing when I was four,'' Hollis, now 45 said.
"When I was about 13 I started coaching with my old man (Dennis), so I was playing and coaching.''
When he finished as a player in under 16s, Hollis stayed on as a referee and coach before moving into administration. He still referees and coaches.
"And I give a hand in the canteen when needed,'' Hollis added.
His service to the game has been recognised by the NSW Rugby League, as he has been named the East Coast Region Volunteer of the Year. East Coast takes in all the North Coast area.
Hollis heads to Sydney in early September for the presentation, although he admits the thought of having to wear a suit to the function doesn't particularly excite him.
Rovers kicked off in 1957, when junior rugby league started in the Manning. They're the only surviving club from those days.
"This year is one of our best,'' Hollis said. He's been president for the past 10 years.
"We've got good numbers in most of our teams and we've got a couple of girls' sides playing now.
"Every now and then there's talk of us and (Taree) Panthers merging, but what people don't realise is if that happens kids would miss out on a game. We can't really match it with the Port clubs because of the population up there, but we'll keep trying - Panthers have a few good teams and so do we.''
He admits getting to the Taree Recreation Ground at 6am of a Saturday when Rovers have the set up the grounds tests his loyalty.
When you see the kids out there playing footy and enjoying themselves, that makes it worthwhile, that's why I keep involved- NSW Rugby League's Volunteer of the Year, Chris Hollis
It gets pretty cold out there, he said.
"And these days we have to rope the fields off, get benches and tables out, pads on the goal posts, it takes time.''
However, he said there are eager helpers at the club.
"We've got a great committee, although we'd welcome a few more,'' Hollis said.
Hollis has coached any number of juniors over the year. One, he said, looked special from his first game.
"I think Latrell (Mitchell) scored six tries that day,'' Hollis said.
"He always played up a grade to be with his older brother, Shaq, who was a great player as well. I coached Latrell in under 16s; that was when he made the NSW under 16s and the NRL clubs started to look at him.''
Hollis said Rovers took the under 11s to Newcastle a fortnight ago to see the Knights play Storm.
"Matty Croker met us there and signed a few autographs for the boys. He ended up scoring a try just up from where we were sitting - he's a good kid, Matt,'' Hollis said.
From Nabiac, Croker played for Taree Panthers against an all-conquering Red Rover side in juniors, so he obviously doesn't carry a grudge.
Rovers are on board with girls playing rugby league.
"One of our teams made the grand final last year. Our under 13s are going pretty good this year although our 17s are a bit light-on, but we'll keep turning up,'' he said.
Hollis said he has plenty more winters of junior rugby league left yet.
"When you see the kids out there playing footy and enjoying themselves, that makes it worthwhile, that's why I keep involved,'' he said.
