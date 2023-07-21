BEN Witchard admits he's had a blessed run with injuries.
"I've been pretty well injury free the whole time...touch wood,'' he said.
"That's why I've been able to keep playing all this time.''
On Saturday Witchard will chalk up a personal and club milestone when he trots out for his 250th rugby league game for the Old Bar Pirates. He'll lead the Pirates into the reserve grade clash against Port Sharks, fittingly at the club's home ground, colloquially known as The Graveyard. He's the first Pirate to hit the 250 mark.
"I'm looking forward to it,'' he said. "I'm very proud to get to 250 although it's been a long time coming.
"I'll have family coming here from all over the place to watch, so hopefully we can get a win.''
Now 37, Witchard started playing for the Pirates when he was five.
"It was 1992 and I had to play two years of under sevens because we didn't have under sixes. It was the first year we had juniors out here,'' he said.
"I come from a footy family - my dad, Gavin, was a referee and he played when he was a kid,'' he said.
Either a halfback or hooker, Witchard progressed through the grades to Old Bar under 18s, where he was a member of the premiership winning side in 2003 with Pete Pressnell the coach. That side will have a 20 year reunion on Saturday.
He moved into the first and reserve grade ranks in 2005.
"I floated between first and reserve grade for a few seasons, but then had three or four solid years in first grade,'' he said.
Witchard was a goal kicker back then.
"Dave Sharrock was the first grade coach. He picked me on the wing - I'd never played there before, the only reason I was in the side was because I could kick goals.''
A couple of matches in the 249 he's played so far stand out.
"We won the reserve grade premiership in 06, when Mick Earley was captain-coach,'' he said.
"We beat Wauchope in the grand final at Laurieton, just. They smashed as two weeks before and then we came out in the grand final and beat them.
"I think I scored a hat-trick (of tries) against Breakers in first grade one day, that was bizarre.''
He said family is one of the chief reasons he's kept playing.
"The missus (Kristy) - she doesn't know anything else on a Saturday but going to footy and my three kids, Marcus, Thomas and Ashton, they love watching me play. They're the massive reason I play.''
He said Port City's Dan Dumas and Forster hard head Dean Basham are among the better footballers he's played against, while Col Lucas and Grant Wells along with fellow reserve grade captain-coach Danny 'Rusty" Russell have been the pick of the Pirates.
However, Witchard assures this will be his last winter playing footy.
"Rusty and I are both giving it away - we're calling it our farewell tour,'' he said
"But I'll still be around here helping out. The Pirates are a really good club and I've never thought of playing for anyone else.
"Hopefully we can win the premiership - that'd be a good way to retire.''
