MANNING Ratz women's 10s rugby captain Keeley Holden will do some code hopping this weekend.
Holden will lead the Ratz in the Lower North Coast women's 10s grand final against Gloucester at Taree Rugby Park on Saturday. On Sunday she'll lineup for Taree City Bulls in the Group Three league tag major semi-final against Port City at Old Bar.
Manning Ratz first grade captain-coach Dave Rees said Holden will be a key player in the grand final.
"She's the most experienced player in the side and she controls the play,'' Rees said.
The sides have been comfortably the standouts this year. Gloucester won two of the three competition fixtures, however, the Ratz took out the major semi-final at Wauchope 25-20, the game going into overtime.
Rees expects Saturday's grand final to be close. He said the teams play contrasting styles of rugby.
The Ratz rely more on a power game, set up through hard running forwards Talisha Goolagong, Natalie Whatson and Jess Bridges.
"They'll be out to intimidate Gloucester,'' Rees said.
However, there is flair in the backs, where Kiralee Ridgeway can be a handful for the defence.
The Cockies are solid in the forwards, but have some match winning backs and they'll look to get the ball as wide as quickly as possible. Gloucester won the club's first minor premiership this year and will now look to claim the club's first premiership.
The game will kickoff at 1.45.
