Reverend Natalie Quince is the new leader of the Anglican Parish of Taree, and the first woman to hold the position in Taree.
Following the appointment of the former Taree Anglican Parish Rector, Father Peter Tinney, to the Parish of East Lake Macquarie in February 2021, the parish has carried on under a locum and local retired priests with assistance from various lay people.
In January this year, the Bishop of Newcastle, the Rt Rev Dr Peter Stuart and Assistant Bishop Charlie Murry commissioned Rev Quince as priest in charge of the parish. Rev Natalie and her family have settled into the rector.
The parish has had women priests in the past but Natalie is the first woman appointed to lead the parish.
Natalie was born in Wollongong and attended primary school there before the family moved to Mudgee. She completed high school in Central West high schools, including Kinross Wolaroi at Orange.
On completion of schooling, Natalie attended Macquarie University where she obtained Bachelor of Economics and Bachelor of Law degrees and then worked for SBS in employment and industrial relations for 10 years. She then worked for 10 years for a large Sydney law firm, specialising in employment and safety.
Upon marriage to mathematics teacher, Jay Quince, she moved to Parkes where she spent seven years with a law firm, specialising in family law.
It was here that Natalie felt a call to full time ministry and so she studied for a Master of Ministry through Ridley College, Melbourne and a Graduate Diploma of Theology through Charles Sturt University St Marks.
Natalie was ordained as a deacon in December 2017 in the Bathurst Diocese and as a priest in April 2019. She served in various parishes in the Central West.
In Parkes, Natalie managed Georgie's Boutique (an Op shop) as well as an emergency relief program, a food pantry and was part of the Central West Food Rescue Group.
Natalie's parents moved to the Central Coast and she felt it was time for her to seek an opportunity to develop further in her ministry career and sought appointment to Taree.
Jay and Natalie have two children, Sam, 15 and Finlay, 14, both now attending Manning Valley Anglican College (MVAC) and both playing representative hockey in junior and senior level. Jay is also now teaching at MVAC but is also a church chorister and a musician.
As priest in charge, Rev Natalie has worship centres at Taree and Old Bar, direct responsibility for the Blue Cross Shop and the Emergency Relief Program as well as pastoral care responsibility for MVAC, Storm Village and Bishop Tyrrell Place.
Initially she has been getting to know and understand the people and wishes to help the parish to flourish. Parishioners are very pleased to have her in place and look forward to supporting her in the role.
