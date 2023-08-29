Manning River Times
Rev Natalie Quince first woman appointed to lead Taree Anglican Parish

By Ian Dimmock
August 30 2023 - 5:00am
As priest in charge, Rev Natalie has worship centres at Taree and Old Bar, direct responsibility for the Blue Cross Shop and the Emergency Relief Program as well as pastoral care responsibility for MVAC, Storm Village and Bishop Tyrrell Place. Picture supplied
Reverend Natalie Quince is the new leader of the Anglican Parish of Taree, and the first woman to hold the position in Taree.

