There is an exciting future is ahead of us

It started more than 20 years ago with the vision of Anglicans in Manning Valley.
They wanted to add something different to the region. A school that would enrich the community.
The college we have today is the result of their dreaming. I am delighted to celebrate the anniversary of Manning Valley Anglican College.
Anglican schooling is about the whole student.
Our mission is for each individual to become the best they can be. All that God wants them to be. We delight in seeing their journeys of discovery and reflection.
MVAC is one of five schools connected with the Anglican Diocese of Newcastle.
We are proud that each of our schools provides an inclusive community. We celebrate our connection to Country and are committed to Reconciliation.
We are proud that each of our schools provides an inclusive community. We celebrate our connection to Country and are committed to Reconciliation.- Bishop Peter
We are privileged to partner with families, the community, and the government to deliver holistic education.
We all share the responsibility of empowering our students to contribute to our society, both now and in the future.
I wish Darren Parks, the staff, the students, and their families a very happy anniversary.
Much has been achieved in the first 20 years. There is a very exciting future ahead of us.
With every blessing
- Dr Peter Stuart, Bishop of Newcastle School President
THERE was a school, a principal, and students, but no furniture.
That's how Beryl Fenwick described the day of the official opening of Manning Valley Anglican College, in 2003.
"We knew the furniture was on the way, on a truck, somewhere between Sydney and Taree," Ms Fenwick said.
Finally the truck arrived, very early in the morning and a team of volunteers scrambled to unpack the furniture and have it installed, in time for the first lesson.
"It was one of the loveliest memories I have, people helping to ensure the school was a success, right from its first day," Ms Fenwick said.
That humid January morning in 2003 was the culmination of six years of work.
When the idea of an Anglican college was first mooted, in 1998, the site that was eventually earmarked for the school was dairy land with a few trees and an old shed.
"The then Bishop of Newcastle, challenged the local priest to establish a regional Anglican college in Taree," Ms Fenwick said.
The next step was to establish a steering committee, of which Ms Fenwick became secretary.
"The first step was looking for a suitable parcel of land on which to build the school," Ms Fenwick said.
Various sites were inspected before the committee settled on the current site, which had been surplus government needs when building the Taree bypass.
"The diocese of Newcastle paid $500,000 for the whole area," Ms Fenwick said.
"It was a very good purchase because from that early beginning, there was enough land for the school, an aged care facility and to build [what is now a local] church there.
"Finally the land became available and once that happened, we then had something concrete to work with."
The next step was to secure a loan to engage an architect to design the school and for its constructions.
"The banks were initially not interested, it was too big an undertaking," Ms Fenwick said.
"But the local building society was prepared to take us on, on the understanding we make interest payments every month, which we did."
By October 2002, the committee finally reached the point where a school principal could be appointed and the college's first principal, Glenn Turner, took the helm.
There was just one problem; he had no office.
"So we rented accommodation in Centrepoint Arcade, in Taree and the principal had to interview the students there," Ms Fenwick said.
"Finally, towards the end of that year, we could occupy the building on site."
For her efforts on the steering committee, as well as other diocese work, Ms Fenwick was awarded an OAM in 2019.
She said she was proud of the work the committee and diocese did to build the school, which today has over 700 students.
From humble beginnings the Manning Valley Anglican College (MVAC) has gone from strength to strength.
The College opened its doors 20 years ago to just 67 students. Today, over 700 students enjoy an enriched education at the College.
Darren Parks is the principal and he has been with the College since July 2021.
"I was looking for a principal's role at an Anglican school that offered inclusive education, and I saw the potential to grow the school into a shining light in education for this region," Mr Parks said.
"I have worked in regional schools before and have an affinity with them. I understand some of the challenges of accessing facilities and have empathy for regional living.
"This is a people focussed role and every day is different. I have to exist in the present but plan for the future and wear lots of different hats.
"It is like running a business whilst keeping true to your roots as a teacher. Schools exist for the students , and the goal is to provide a quality education for your students.
Thank you to the founders of the school for having such vision and courage, and all those who have come before me.- Darren Parks, principal, Manning Valley Anglican College
"My proudest achievement is growing the school in enrolments and developing the reputation of the school in the community," Mr Parks said.
One of his recent highlights was watching the students perform We Will Rock You at the Manning River Entertainment Centre in June last year.
The school has held a number of events to celebrate its 20-year anniversary. Including a service of thanksgiving on Tuesday, June 20, as well as an open day.
On Thursday, June 22, there were Foundation Day assemblies and awards.
A fun day of activities is on the last day of term, and all students will receive a 20-year celebratory badge.
Mr Parks would like to thank the founders of the school for their vision and courage, and all those who came before him.
"It took a lot of vision," he said.
"I would also like to thank the great teaching staff, who support our students in their learning and go above and beyond to give them opportunities.
"Thank you also to the parents for their support and for making us their school of choice."
School Chaplain and a legendary teller of jokes, Greg Anderson has been with Manning Valley Anglican College since day one.
Having worked as a primary and secondary teacher and as head of primary, Mr Anderson wanted to become more involved in pastoral care and was appointed school chaplain.
"It's all been a wonderful experience," Mr Anderson said. "I enjoy sharing the faith with the kids."
As part of his role, Greg visits students in the hospital when they are unwell and helps families with any challenges they may face.
One of the most rewarding aspects he says is catching up with former students.
"I have been invited to participate in former students' weddings and baptisms of their children. It's been a real privilege," Mr Anderson said.
'I caught up with one former student who I taught when he was 13. He is 32 now, and he tells me, my jokes have not improved.
"Another former student took me for a coffee recently, she is a doctor in Queensland now, and it's very rewarding seeing former students doing so well, and knowing I had a small part in their success.
"I love the Christian ethos of the school, we see every child is made in the image of God, and as a consequence, they have infinite worth and value," Mr Anderson said.
"We are blessed with the most wonderful students and great colleagues. Sometimes, I cannot believe I get paid to work here.
"We are very fortunate with our caring families who are committed to their children's well-being and education.
"Another blessing is our connection with Anglican Churches, and it's great to have that spiritual support with people praying for us every day"
A MIXED-SEX school with a strong Christian ethic was Colin and Diana's vision for Manning Valley Anglican College.
The Roses have a long-term involvement with the college.
"I was one of the founding fathers and my late wife [Diana] ran the uniform shop," Dr Rose said.
Members of the St John's congregation, the Roses were there "from the year dot", Dr Rose said.
"I remember when our priest, Milton Fowell and then Bishop of Newcastle, talked about the possibility of extending private education in Manning Valley.
"Milton and the Bishop were the ecclesiastical pushers."
At that time in the mid to late 1990s, many parents associated private education with GPS schools in Sydney.
"Our vision was for a low-fee Anglican school, based on Christian principles, but not overwhelmed by Christian ethos."
Dr Rose believes the establishment of Manning Valley Anglican College was part of the beginning of the development of similar schools in NSW and Victoria.
He remembered the first principal, Glenn Turner, as a man of empathy for students as well as parents.
"In the first 10 years, a number of our students came from unhappy backgrounds," Dr Rose said.
"When the word spread, that we were an empathic school, students came.
Many residents remember Dr Rose as the medical practitioner at Taree Medical Centre.
He retired in 2018, after 48 years in practice, having received an OAM for his work in palliative care and having delivered more than 3000 babies.
But Dr Rose and Diana continued their involvement with the college.
"Diana continued to run the uniform shop and liaise with parents," Dr Rose said.
"Diana made sure all uniforms were cleaned and buttons put on and they were offered to new students.
"She also was a good source of information for parents, indeed, Diana ran the shop very well and found it rewarding."
Diana was also awarded an OAM in 2015, for service to the Taree community.
One of Dr Rose's fondest memories was in the early days of the college.
Both keen gardeners, the Roses wanted to provide a shady and verdant space for the college.
"Shortly after the college opened, we planted the first trees, Eucalyptus mainly, and shrubs that gave a softness to the grounds.
"It was difficult because the soil was compacted and there was also a drought at that time.
"I finished surgery about 7pm and in the summer months, Diana and I would then go to the college with buckets of water and tools to tend the garden.
"We'd grab a neighbour every now and again and out we'd go."
Dr Rose was at the college recently, in his capacity as a Rotarian, to talk to staff and students about this year's public speaking competition.