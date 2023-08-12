There was a family affair in Wingham's next when Harry Lewis kicked, regathered and sent the ball to his brother Fletcher, who ran into space before sending five-eighth Nash Atkins away. The conversion was online and Wingham led 16-0 after 18 minutes. Nav Willett was sent to the bin for 10 minutes before Lewis lined up the goal, adding to Taree's woes. However, there was no further addition to the score in the first half.