ANDREW Gilbert has no idea when he last played first grade rugby league for the Wingham Tigers.
"Maybe 10 years ago,'' the veteran rake said.
"But really, I don't know.''
Gilbert, a major contributor in the club's premiership winning team of 2003, was a left field selection for the Tigers that came up trumps for the vital clash against Taree City at the Jack Neal Oval on Saturday afternoon. Wingham won the match 20-16 to keep their top five hopes alive.
Gilbert played one reserve grade game this year before injuring his shoulder.
"But Mitch Collins asked me to help out today, so what could I say?" he said.
Gilbert played the 80 minutes and admitted he was cramping up towards fulltime as the Tigers grimly defended their lead.
"I asked 'Ange' (Gilbert) to play on Tuesday night and he was happy to help us out. I thought he was one of our best today,'' captain-coach Mitch Collins said.
Collins sat on the bench, but didn't risk his injured hand that was heavily strapped.
"I'm due back next week so I was hoping I wouldn't be needed today,'' Collins continued.
"I'll stick with Ange now in first grade. For a bloke who's 40, I thought he had an unreal game.''
Wingham also started with recently arrived New Guinea international Gary Lo on the wing.
"We picked him up on Thursday and he came straight to training,'' Collins said.
"He looked like he could play, so we ran with him.''
Lo made a solid, more then spectacular debut for the Tigers, but he did cause the Taree defence problems when he wound up.
Halfback Harry Lewis was the best on the field. He had a hand in Wingham's three first half tries and scored himself early in the second half when the Tigers raced to a 20-0 lead.
His short kicking game in the first half troubled Taree. Centre Tim Bridge was another Tiger to shine while lock Shannon Martin again powered through a mountain of work.
The Bulls were one-dimensional in attack in the first half and didn't really look like winners for three quarters of the game. A win would have guaranteed Taree a top five berth. Now they'll need to beat Port Sharks at Port Macquarie next week to play semi-final football.
"It's the same story every week, we start slow and pay the price,'' captain-coach Christian Hazard said.
"We were terrible through the middle, but credit to Wingham, they wanted it more than us. So it's back to the drawing board - it's on our shoulders now.''
It was another disappointment for the Bulls in the clash for the Kristylea Bridge Cup. The season's biggest crowd was on hand.
Hazard doesn't think the occasion impacted on his players.
"We're not using that as an excuse,'' he said.
"It was a poor effort. We came back in the end, but it was too late by then.''
Tim Bridge ran on to a Lewis pass to post Wingham's first try after seven minutes.
Lewis charged down a clearing kick from Hazard and took play deep into Taree territory and quick hands along the line resulted in Fletcher Lewis notching Wingham's second. He then nailed the conversion from the sideline.
There was a family affair in Wingham's next when Harry Lewis kicked, regathered and sent the ball to his brother Fletcher, who ran into space before sending five-eighth Nash Atkins away. The conversion was online and Wingham led 16-0 after 18 minutes. Nav Willett was sent to the bin for 10 minutes before Lewis lined up the goal, adding to Taree's woes. However, there was no further addition to the score in the first half.
Harry Lewis stepped through some poor defence to score not long after the resumption and a hiding looked on the cards at 20-0.
The Bulls produced their best football in the last 20 minutes, managing three tries, all from kicks. Ethan Currey posted the first followed by Will Gee and finally Trae Clark, who was probably their best on the day. Willett kicked two goals, but it was too little too late.
"It was a good win,'' Collins said.
"But we have to win against next week against Port City. We want to go on a bit of a roll now and win very game from here.''
The Bulls won the league tag 26-14 while the Tigers kept their finals hopes alive in under 18s with a 26-14 result. Taree were big 52-4 winners in reserve grade.
Wingham 20 (T Bridge, F Lewis, N Atkins. H Lewis tries, F Lewis 2 goals) defeated Taree City 16( E Currey, W Gee, T Clark tries, N Willett 2 goals).
