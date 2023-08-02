Manning River Times
Vietnam Veterans Vigil to be held at Dawson Cemetery on August 3

Updated August 2 2023 - 1:34pm, first published 1:00pm
A vigil honouring service personnel killed in action during the Vietnam War is to be held at Dawson Cemetery on Thursday August 3. File photo.
As part of the Vietnam Veterans Vigil, a special service of remembrance honouring service personnel killed during the Vietnam War is to be held at Dawson Cemetery on Thursday August 3.

