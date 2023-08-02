As part of the Vietnam Veterans Vigil, a special service of remembrance honouring service personnel killed during the Vietnam War is to be held at Dawson Cemetery on Thursday August 3.
Beginning at 11am, the service provides surviving Vietnam veterans and the Australian people the opportunity to pay their respects to those killed in action (KIA) and to show solidarity with their loved ones for their loss.
The Taree RSL will conduct the Vigil for two of our local sons killed in Vietnam whose graves are located in the Dawson Cemetery;
The Vigil of Remembrance will provide an enduring legacy of remembrance for all Australians to reflect upon, both now and into the future.
The service will be held at Dawson Cemetery, Dawson Cemetery Road, Cundletown, with a 10.30am pre-service gathering before the service commences at 11am.
For any further information please contact the Taree RSL sub-branch on 65521541
