While it might be impossible to fully encapsulate 120 years of Australia's military history into a single display, Club Taree's Remembrance Wall might have come as close to that goal as is humanly possible.
The recently completed 19 metre display fills the club's western corridor wall in a magnificent floor to ceiling exhibit documenting the role Australia's service personnel in various theatres of war.
The project has been spearheaded by newly elected Taree RSL Sub-branch president, Darcy Elbourne along with Club Taree brand and engagement manager, Jason Rooimans, who have spent the past 12 months bringing the project to fruition.
With its purpose-built black display cabinets complete with LED downlighting, the installation exudes a highly professional appearance reminiscent of a high end gallery or museum.
Viewed while moving along length, the display unfolds as a timeline of Australia's history in armed conflicts spanning from the Boer War to current day peacekeeping operations.
The contents of the display have been drawn from Taree RSL Sub-branch's existing collection, however, as there are more artifacts than can be displayed at any one time, they intend to use the remembrance wall to highlight specific occasions as they arise throughout the year.
It's been a 12 month project from it's initial concept to researching and putting it all together- Taree RSL Sub-branch president, Darcy Elbourne
"The plan is that rather than have everything on display, we've now categorised and digitised it all so we can bring it forward and display when there's special occasions," Darcy said.
"Coming up we've got Korea Day so we hope to feature what we've got from Korea, and with Vietnam Day have a Vietnam display, so we can keep it relevant and turning over so people who are going past will look and say, 'Oh, what else have we got on display'."
Assistance for the project was obtained through funding from ClubsNSW in addition to the contributions of Club Taree and the RSL sub-branch.
