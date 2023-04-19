Manning River Times
Work starts to repair flood damaged field

By Mick McDonald
April 19 2023 - 2:00pm
Reconstruction of Manning Hockey Association's Terry Launders Field has started
MANNING Hockey secretary Frank Birkefeld hopes reconstruction work on the Terry Launders Field will be completed in time for the Northern Half State Women's Masters to be played in Taree at the end of July.

