MANNING Hockey secretary Frank Birkefeld hopes reconstruction work on the Terry Launders Field will be completed in time for the Northern Half State Women's Masters to be played in Taree at the end of July.
Work started last week.
"If the weather gods are kind to us it is expected to be finished by the end of June,'' Mr Birkefeld said.
The field was extensively damaged when the hockey complex was submerged in the March 2021 floods. It has been out of play since, with the association using the two other synthetic surface fields.
"We won't know the amount of remediation work that needs to be done until they get the old shock pad up,'' Mr Birkefeld said.
"Until then we're up in the air a bit.''
The TLF came into play in 2000, giving Manning Hockey two turf fields. The first, the Allan Taylor Field, was opened in 1988.
Manning was host the half state championships last year, however, this was postponed due to on-going wet weather. A total of 62 sides were expected her in 2022 and Mr Birkefeld predicts there'll be a similar response in July.
However, even with the TLF back in action Mr Birkefeld said up to eight grass fields will be needed to conduct the tournament. He met with council this week to discuss arrangements for the championship.
