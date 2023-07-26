The future of aluminium can recycling has taken a huge step forward thanks to the combined efforts of the University of NSW (UNSW) and local Taree business, Jamestrong Precision Packaging.
The partnership will establish Jamestrong as the first aluminium aerosol can producer in the world to not only make aerosol cans from recycled content, but to utilise waste previously unsuitable for recycling purposes.
While an exact date for implementation is yet to be determined, it is expected that the initial phase of creating a new $8 million aluminium casting line will be completed by about the middle of 2024.
Once operational, technologies developed at the UNSW Sustainable Materials Research and Technology (SMaRT) Centre micro-factory will be tested at the Jamestrong site, supplying a real-time production environment to fully evaluate the recycling processes.
A further benefit of the project is the creation of additional local jobs, with Jamestrong CEO, Alex Commins forecasting an increase of about 20 per cent to the local workforce.
The project is a beneficiary of the federal government Trailblazer Universities Program that is providing more than $370 million to six Australian universities over the course of four years.
The program seeks to boost capabilities in the areas of defence, space, food and beverage, recycling and clean energy, along with resources technology and critical minerals technology,
While recycling programs have been around for a number of years, the process of returning aluminium into a state suitable for manufacturing has been impeded due to much of the recovered waste being combined with other materials - such as plastics - rendering it unsuitable for the recycling process.
The breakthrough brought about by the UNSW SMaRT Centre is set to overcome this issue, with the result being greater supply options for manufacturers and a cleaner environment for all.
"Every atom of aluminium that exists in our society, whether in multi-layered form or any other format, can actually be regenerated and brought back to life over and over again, and that's what we're doing with Jamestrong right here in Taree," director of the UNSW SMaRT Centre, Professor Veena Sahajwalla said.
The project entails significant capital investment on behalf of Jamestrong, however, the company is focused on positioning itself at the forefront of "green" manufacturing.
With the company currently producing up to 105 million cans per year, their ability to utilise recycled material makes good financial sense as well as adhering to environmental concerns.
"Recyclable is our vision because some of our major customers are going that way and Jamestrong is also trying to be a good corporate citizen and minimise any impacts we have on the environment," Mr Commins said.
"There's other parts of the world where recycling technology is taking place, but in relation to the micro-factory that's unique in the UNSW SMaRT Centre, that technology is first in the world cutting edge technologym so we're delighted to be world leading in that regard," Mr Commins said.
