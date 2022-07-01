Manning River Times

Jamestrong Packaging receives $240,000 grant from the NSW Government

Updated July 1 2022 - 6:12am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jamestrong

Taree manufacturer Jamestrong Packaging will expand its factory to meet the growing demand for its aluminium and steel packaging, thanks to support from the NSW Government.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.