Taree manufacturer Jamestrong Packaging will expand its factory to meet the growing demand for its aluminium and steel packaging, thanks to support from the NSW Government.
A $240,000 grant from the NSW Government's Regional Job Creation Fund will contribute to an upgrade of the company's Taree plant, resulting in a 10 per cent increase to its workforce and a boost to the local economy.
"Jamestrong is installing an aluminium casting line at its Taree plant in the Kolodong industrial estate to produce 'slugs' used to manufacture more than 100 million aerosol cans per year on-site," Myall Lakes MP Stephen Bromhead said. "This will secure the existing 70 full-time equivalent roles, create 30 new full-time equivalent roles during construction and 12 ongoing jobs.
"Helping companies like Jamestrong Packaging expand its operations stimulates local and regional economies, boosts livelihoods and increases local employment opportunities."
The Regional Job Creation Fund supports eligible businesses with grants to purchase new equipment, expand facilities, acquire technology, create new production lines or establish businesses in regional NSW.
Jamestrong CEO Alex Commins welcomed the State government initiative while underscoring the company's importance to the region's employment and economy.
"As one of the largest employers in Taree, Jamestrong is looking to bolster its existing aerosol can manufacturing operation, by reshoring manufacturing capabilities and creating jobs," Mr Commins said.
"Jamestrong is investing in excess of $6 million to build the new casting facility and we welcome the NSW Government support and contribution to the project."
