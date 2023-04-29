Manning River Times
National championship success for Manning Dragon Boat padders

April 29 2023 - 12:00pm
Manning Dragon Boat representatives at the national titles LtoR: Karen Drury, Wendy Orman, Paul Frankham, Geoff Reay, Scott Kearin and Maureen Pratten.
Six of the Manning River Dragon Boat Club members travelled to Gateway Lake, Albury/Wodonga to compete at the Australian championships.

