Six of the Manning River Dragon Boat Club members travelled to Gateway Lake, Albury/Wodonga to compete at the Australian championships.
Maureen Pratten, Karen Drury, Scott Kearin and Geoff Reay all trained with the NSW Northern Regional team which gained silver in the 500m mixed race, silver in the women's 500m and bronze in the 1km pursuit. They travelled to Port Macquarie weekly for training with head coach Jennifer Higgins.
Paul Frankham was selected and trained with the NSW Senior A team which won bronze in the mixed 500m, bronze in the 1km pursuit and silver in the open 500m. He travelled weekly to the DBNSW State facilities in Sydney to train.
Wendy Orman was selected and trained with the NSW Senior C team, winners of three gold medals in all three events. She travelled weekly on Saturdays to Sydney to train. Wendy also was the NSW Senior B assistant coach and worked with the squad on Sundays at the Sydney facility with head coach, Norman Heines.
Wendy, who is the Manning head coach, also officiated at the competition in preparation for the annual Manning River Dragon Boat Club regatta on the weekend of September 16-17. Paddlers have been training as officials to provide the expertise they need to run local regattas and help out at other regional regattas.
Manning River Dragon Boat Club members are training hard to keep up with the fitness and paddling demands that the representative paddlers are required to maintain. Next event for the Mighty Manning Team is the Kalang Regatta on May 6-7.
