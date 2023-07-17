Taree Little Athletics won three of the major awards at the Little Athletics NSW 2022/2023 presentation Sydney.
The club was successful in the Innovative Centre of the Year, Coach of the Year - Jenny Wyllie, and Junior Volunteer of the Year - Laine Wyllie.
Taree was recognised for implementing innovations which helped see the club grow its registrations from 68 in the previous season to 162 athletes in 2023.
When a flooded and then vandalised athletics track left the club with no access to their field all season, they had to be innovative in finding a solution to ensure the sport could continue. The committee worked with other sports to use alternative venues and raised funds to help secure equipment that enabled them to run events more easily during the period of upheaval.
The club also worked with Biripi artist Amy Saunders to design a new uniform, raising awareness of the importance of respecting the original inhabitants of the land on which their athletes compete.
Other innovations included working with other clubs to share expertise, running focused clinics for specific events including a sprint workshop with Olympian Melinda Gainsford Taylor and building relationships with key stakeholders in the community.
Jenny Wyllie was named NSW Coach of the Year. She was recognised for creating learning opportunities for athletes at all ability levels, providing access to specialised event training and organising squads that focused on less popular, technical events like hurdles, javelin and jumping events.
The award presenters mentioned Taree's success at the zone championships, where all 52 eligible athletes qualified for the regional championships.
At the zone carnival Taree athletes won seven hurdles events, five javelin events and seven jumping events - and at the regional championships athletes won eight hurdles events, three javelins and one triple jump. These results are a testament to Jenny's specialised training focus.
Jenny also identified potential future coaches and implemented an inclusive culture with a focus on personal best performances, so that athletes at all skill levels had a positive experience.
Laine Wyllie, 16, was named Junior Volunteer of the Year for her valuable contribution to the running of Taree Little Athletics.
Laine was acknowledged for being involved at all levels of the sport, from helping run weekly competition nights, to coaching athletes, coordinating sponsorship and novelty afternoons, and mentoring younger athletes. She has also been helping coach in schools and run school athletics carnivals.
"This is a fantastic achievement for our small club, especially alongside finalists from some really large Sydney clubs," club president Kimberley Wright said.
"Little Athletics NSW received a total of 149 nominations across eight award categories, so to be nominated in three of these categories was a wonderful surprise - and to win those three awards from so many nominations is very exciting.
"We are really proud of the community we have built at our club, and this has been a team effort thanks to our wonderful committee, our athletes, their families and our sponsors and supporters."
The 2023-2024 Little Athletics season kicks off in September with registrations opening in August.
