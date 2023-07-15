GROUP Three Rugby League will decide the future of the Indigenous All Stars/Group Three All Stars during the off-season.
Chief executive, Mal Drury, said there are a number of options after the timing of last weekend's games was questioned, with clubs concerned at the possibility of players sustaining injuries. Mr Drury added the present format could continue. He said the game is played in July to coincide with NAIDOC Week.
However, Wingham treasurer Craig Martin said the Tigers would be happy to host the games again should they be played next season and beyond. The club successfully tendered to hold this year's fixtures after the two previous matches were held in Kempsey.
He admits he was surprised by the size of the crowd and said the day would be a financial windfall for the club. The club organised the playing strip for the six sides (men, women, under 18s) as well as gear for the coaches and managers.
"That cost $7000, but we were able to get sponsors to cover that,'' Mr Martin said.
He said bar takings were $2939, canteen $6543, café $390 and the raffles/doubles $1397.
"The gate was only $1765, but I don't take much notice of that - we recognised all the group passes so a lot of people got in for nothing,'' he said.
"And it only cost $5 entry fee.''
He said the fine weather helped.
"I think there was a pretty good spread from all the clubs in the group,'' Mr Martin added.
"And we saw three really good games, I was really impressed by the standard of the women's match.''
This year the group threatened to suspend players if they withdrew from the match without a suitable excuse. Last season there were a number of dropouts from both first grade sides, with players being forced to back up from under 18s to fill the gaps.
Indications are that no player suffered a potentially serious injury from the men's encounter, won 42-18 by the Group Three All Stars. Wauchope centre Sam Watts (hamstring) and Taree City prop Matt Taupe (shoulder) failed to see out the game for the Group Three All Stars while Macleay Valley second rower Bailey Thompson (shoulder) was replaced in the first half for the Indigenous All Stars and didn't return.
Group Three Indigenous All Stars won a fluctuating women's clash 28-20 while Group Three All Stars took out the under 18s 30-16.
