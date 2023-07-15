Manning River Times
Halfback stars as Group 3 All Stars account for Indigenous All Stars

By Mick McDonald
Updated July 15 2023 - 5:30pm, first published 5:00pm
HALFBACK Jordan Worboys steered Group Three All Stars to a comprehensive 42-18 win over the Indigenous All Stars in an entertaining rugby league clash played at Wingham.

