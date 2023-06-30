Manning River Times
Paul Callaghan of Old Bar wins Small Publisher's Adult Book of the Year in Australian Book Industry Awards

Julia Driscoll
By Julia Driscoll
June 30 2023 - 6:00pm
Paul Callaghan at Saltwater Reserve, with a copy of his best-selling book, The Dreaming Path. Picture by Scott Calvin
Woromi man Paul Callaghan, of Old Bar until recently, was surprised to be announced the winner of the Small Publishers Adult Book of the Year award at this year's Australian Book Awards.

