Woromi man Paul Callaghan, of Old Bar until recently, was surprised to be announced the winner of the Small Publishers Adult Book of the Year award at this year's Australian Book Awards.
The award was given for his book, The Dreaming Path: Indigenous thinking to change your life, written with Ngemba elder Uncle Paul Gordon and released last year.
Paul Callaghan was not able to go to the awards as he had a speaking engagement in Melbourne. He was sitting on a bus stuck in a traffic jam in Melbourne when the awards were being presented.
"I had totally forgotten all about the awards, and I got to my motel room after four hours in a traffic jam. And my wife texted me with a photograph from the front stage because she was watching live and she said 'You won'.
Also in the news: Taree High School respecting Biripi elders for NAIDOC 2023
"I just cried. Because receiving an accolade from anyone, let alone the book industry, is something that just doesn't happen for a little Aboriginal boy from the (Karuah) mission. So it was kind of overwhelming and emotional and beautiful and unbelievable."
The Dreaming Path was written in response to Paul's long struggle with mental illness and finding strategies to recover. In his mid 30s, Paul had a nervous breakdown and was suicidal.
"I started the journey of self healing which included a lot of reading of brain physiology and typical psychology but also a lot of readings on spirituality across the world.
I just cried. Because receiving an accolade from anyone, let alone the book industry, is something that just doesn't happen for a little Aboriginal boy from the (Karuah) mission.- author Paul Callaghan
"During that time I was asked if I wanted to go bush and learn about the old ways," he said.
"I started to get confidence that I could be cured and as I did that, I thought all I want to do is become the the old me, the old happy-go-lucky me. But but down the track, when I looked back, I never became the old me; I became something far better.
"I became the real me and I realised that I'd spent all of my life trying to be all things to all people at all times to try and be liked, because I've grown up with so much self doubt and being called a "boong" and all that kind of stuff and not fitting in anywhere; that I really did hide myself.
"Going bush gave me all these skills and insights into being true to who you are, and having faith in your journey, and connecting with country, and knowing that you're loved and all those things."
Paul started to use those philosophies in his career, becoming the first Aboriginal CEO of TAFE, where he was based in Tamworth. He has also recently finished his doctored, earning the initials PhD.
"I found that all the things I've been given were not only applicable to the old ways, they were kind of more applicable to this contemporary world than ever, because they were really sensible ways to figure out what was important in life," Paul said.
He reached out to Uncle Paul Gordon, said he thought the two ought to write a book on the subject, and asked if it would be okay to share with non-Aboriginal people.
It's there for everyone. Our culture is there for everyone because the culture belongs to the land.- Uncle Paul Gordon
"He said 'it's there for everyone'. He said, 'our culture is there for everyone because the culture belongs to the land', Paul said.
"The message in the book is really that our culture belongs to our country, and we all need healing. So why not let the First Nations people in this country show you how beautiful country is and let it heal you as well.
"Then once everyone heals, we truly are one, we truly are brothers and sisters. And we sit in a circle together, supporting each other.
"Where that comes from is the the Aboriginal definition of wellbeing which says 'I can't be well unless everyone around me is well, and our country is well, so I need not only Aboriginal people, but all people on this country to be well and country to be well, and then we are all well together'. And so that's what the book aims to do.
"Also, the book aims to educate non-Aboriginal Australia about the beauty of our culture and how it's there for them, so that we can all be one," Paul said.
The Dreaming Path went on to become hugely popular. It has hit the best sellers list twice since publication.
You can purchase The Dreaming Path at all good booksellers.
Lifeline 13 11 14
beyondblue 1300 224 636
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Julia Driscoll has worked as a journalist for the Wingham Chronicle and Manning River Times for seven years. She values the deep connection with community that being a rural and regional journalist brings. Career highlights have involved environmental stories - bringing the plight of the little known endangered Manning River helmeted turtle to the attention of the public, resulting in wide-spread knowledge in the community and conservation action; and breaking the news of the Manning River ceasing to run for the first time in recorded history.
Julia Driscoll has worked as a journalist for the Wingham Chronicle and Manning River Times for seven years. She values the deep connection with community that being a rural and regional journalist brings. Career highlights have involved environmental stories - bringing the plight of the little known endangered Manning River helmeted turtle to the attention of the public, resulting in wide-spread knowledge in the community and conservation action; and breaking the news of the Manning River ceasing to run for the first time in recorded history.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.