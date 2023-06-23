Taree High School respecting Biripi elders for NAIDOC 2023

The Taree High School community respectfully honoured Biripi elders both past and present by hosting its annual community NAIDOC concert at the Manning Entertainment Centre.
The them for NAIDOC 2023 is "For Our Elders".
"Our Elders have paved the many footprints in which we follow," Taree High School community engagement officer Tannika Lewis said.
The event commenced with a welcome to country delivered by Uncle Russell Saunders and the Biripi Strong Women's Elders dance group.
The Taree High School, Chatham High School, Tobwabba and Old Bar Public School dance groups showcased their talent throughout the night.
The Taree High School staff and student band, Uncle Russell Saunders accompanied by Todd Saunders, Biripi community members Tyler Williams and Khai Gahan, Taree High School students and Matty Zarb performed the musical entertainment.
Taree High School students modelled Aboriginal-designed clothing that was created through the Taree High School Elders sewing program.
Uncle Russell Saunders, Daniel Ridgeway, Serge Morcombe, and Joshua Wood performed a showstopping didgeridoo performance.
Also in the news:
Did you know? Manning River Times online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.