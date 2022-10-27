TAREE golfer Matt Walz now aims to win a record equalling eighth club championship in 2023.
Walz won his seventh title in a rain delayed and shortened championship this year. He's now within one win of the record holder, Peter Doherty.
"That's the plan... hopefully I can draw level with 'Doh' next year,'' he said.
Walz is the Manning River Times-Iguana Sportstar of the Week, earning a $50 open order at Iguana.
On-going rain played havoc with this year's event.
Originally it was to be over the traditional format of 72 holes. However, the weather saw this reduced to 54.
"We were supposed to play Saturday, Sunday, Saturday, Saturday,'' Walz explained.
"But it ended up being stretched out to three Saturdays played over five weeks. And it was postponed twice during the year because of the weather.''
Walz said the protracted nature of the event didn't have any impact. on his performance.
"It was the same for everybody, we just had to deal with it. There's nothing anyone could do about the weather,'' he reasoned.
However, a poor second nine in the second round almost sunk his hopes. Walz went into the final round three shots shy of the leader, Craig Allport, a former winner.
Walz then produced his best round of the championship, finishing with a three under par 67. Allport faulted with a 75.
RELATED: Matt's super six
"I played pretty well in the last round,'' Walz said.
He said he was fairly confident going into the championship.
"I've been playing a bit lately, although I work every second weekend and of course the rain hasn't helped,'' he said.
His handicap currently sits on +1.
Now Walz will set his sights on the Country Championships to be played at Shoalhaven Heads on November 12-13.
He played in it last year at Forbes and enjoyed the experience. He was a member of the Lower North Coast Golf Association team chosen to take part in the event.
Walz admits he has 'no chance' of winning or even being a contender.
"The top 10-15 players are on +6. They want to turn professional and they're on another level to the rest of us,'' he explained.
"The winner qualifies for the NSW Open, so there's a lot at stake. I finished around midfield last year - most of the LNC team were around the same and if I can do that again next month I'll be happy.
"I'm looking forward to playing the course.''
His championship success was his second three-peat, interrupted when he missed a round as he to had to attend a mate's wedding.
At 38, Walz is confident he has plenty of good golf left in him and he has time on his side. His ambition now is to draw level with Doherty, then eventually become the outright leader.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.