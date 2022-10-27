Manning River Times

Matt Walz wins his seventh golf championship at Taree

By Mick McDonald
Updated October 28 2022 - 4:39am, first published October 27 2022 - 11:00pm
Champion Taree golfer Matt Walz is the Manning River Times-Iguana Sport Award winner for this week.

TAREE golfer Matt Walz now aims to win a record equalling eighth club championship in 2023.

