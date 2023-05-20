TAREE City scored the club's best win in Group Three Rugby League in nearly a decade when hanging on to down Wingham 26-20 in a tremendous contest at Wingham.
Club officials were trying to work out when the last time the Bulls have returned from Wingham with the two competition points. The Bulls led 24-6 at halftime after dominating the opening 40 minutes. However, they had to work overtime in the second half when Wingham seemed to have all the momentum and running.
The Bulls only scored two points in the second half, to fullback and player of the match Nav Willett. There were tense scenes as the clock wound down and with less than a minute remaining the Tigers hammered the Taree line, looking to score a try that may have levelled the scores.
It was a great game played in front of a big crowd at Wingham's headquarters.
The Bulls have now won successive games and when the club last achieved that is anyone's guess.
"We made it hard for ourselves,'' captain-coach Christian Hazard said.
"We lost a few boys early and we were struggling in the second half. But I'm just so proud of the boys.''
Hazard conceded Taree's discipline fell away in the second half.
"We gave them a piggy back (penalty) just about every second set. Credit to Wingham, they were down by 18 but they came back and nearly sealed it in the end.''
Hazard described 17-year-old Willett as a 'match winner'.
"He's got some skills. I don't think he knows how good he is,'' he said.
"He has a boot on him, he has some wheels on him and he took some good catches under the high ball. And he can put a 'torpey' (torpedo punt) up as well. He's pretty much the whole package.''
Hazard also bought Charlie Dignam into the starting 13 from the bench. He replied by producing a first class game. His defence in particular was tough while he was one Bull to keep running deep into the second half.
Dignam showed speed to run down Wingham centre JJ Gibson after he took an intercept early in the second half. He gave the centre start but grassed him just before the tryline. The Tigers shifted the ball to the left and fullback Nathan Ross scored, but the conversion missed. It may have been the play that won Taree the game.
Hazard is quality. He orchestrated Taree's attack while his kicking game relieved pressure.
Centre Trae Clark, second rower Ethan Currey, prop Matt Taupo, winger Levi Doran were all standouts for the Bulls while Shane Morcome worked hard off the inter-change bench. Five-eighth Nathan Maher threw three passes that led to three first half tries - two to Willett, although he had his problems in defence in the second half.
Youngster Lleyton Moore had a mighty game for the Tigers in the forwards while five-eighth Nast Atkins was dangerous in attack. Ross, at fullback, usually picked up metres in his returns from Bulls clearing kicks.
But the Tigers made errors just when it appeared as though they were getting on top, a fact captain-coach Mitch Collins acknowledged.
"Taree held the ball and completed sets,'' he said in a sombre dressing shed.
"That's something we didn't do. You'll never win games if you don't hold the ball and give away s..t penalties. It's been a problem for us all season.
"They wanted it more. We played footy for about 15 minutes in the second half and put three tries on. But footy's an 80 minute game.''
Maher sent Willett away for the first converted try of the game and then threw a ball that saw Currey notch the second. The five-eighth then held up pass and gave Willett space for the custodian to sprint away for Taree's third and the conversion made it 18-0.
Collins worked a reverse play close to the line that resulted in Kyran Bubb opening Wingham's account with a try converted by Michael Rees.
On halftime Toby De Stefano spotted a gap from dummy half to score and Willett maintained his perfect goal kicking record to increase the lead to 24-6. But Wingham had the better of the exchanges in the second half and scored tries to Ross, Harry Lewis and winger Peter Oldham. Lewis's effort, where he kicked ahead and regathered while the Bulls were tardy to get to the ball rates a mention.
Taree's sole points came via a Willett penalty goal.
Kurt Fowles converted Oldham's try from the sideline, ignoring heckling from Taree supporters. That made it 26-20 with 11 minutes left and set up a thrilling finale.
Taree City 26 (N Willett 2, E Currey, T De Stefano tries, N Willett 5 goals) defeated Wingham 20 (K Bubb, N Ross, H Lewis, P Oldham tries, M Rees, K Fowles goals).
Reserve grade: Wingham 26 Taree City 10.
Under 18s: Wingham 12 Taree City 10
League tag: Taree City 16 Wingham 10.
