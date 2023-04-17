Manning River Times
New CEO for Northern NSW Football

Updated April 17 2023 - 10:04am, first published 10:00am
Peter Haynes has been appointed chief executive officer for Northern NSW Football.
NORTHERN NSW Football has announced the appointment of Peter Haynes as the new chief executive officer on a three-year contract.

