NORTHERN NSW Football has announced the appointment of Peter Haynes as the new chief executive officer on a three-year contract.
The former NNSWF head of football was appointed as interim CEO in December following David Eland's departure, with the NNSWF board choosing Haynes as the next CEO following a robust search and recruitment process.
NNSWF chair Mike Parsons was delighted with the appointment.
"Peter is a natural leader with enormous passion and knowledge of the game at many levels," Parsons said.
"Since December when he was appointed to the Interim CEO role, Peter has engaged with a range of NNSWF stakeholders to listen and understand what they see as priorities for the sport in northern NSW.
"Peter will bring a fresh, innovative approach and is keen to lead the organisation to be the largest and most popular sport for females and males throughout northern NSW."
Boasting an extensive understanding of the Australian footballing landscape at all levels, Haynes was humbled by the opportunity to lead NNSWF.
"Having led the organisation over the last five months, I am honoured to be appointed CEO and to be able to continue engaging and working collaboratively with the various stakeholders that form part of the wider Northern NSW Football family," Haynes said.
"The newly formed board carry a broad range of skills and, together, I believe we can bring a fresh approach and vision for the future of the sport in northern NSW.
"My focus will be to listen to the views of the wider stakeholder group, from grassroots to those involved in the sport at a semi-professional level. This year we will embark on creating a new three-year strategic plan and to have a new board and CEO in place as we move towards this planning is exciting for the organisation and all involved.
