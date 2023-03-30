SWIMMING should be inclusive, according to Lauren Oberg.
Lauren, who insists she's 15 (well, she is at the end of the year), is a member of the Taree Torpedoes Swimming Club. She loves swimming - either with the Torpedoes, playing water polo or just having fun.
However, she is concerned about body shaming and how this could be turning kids off the sport. Lauren says swimming should be an activity for all.
Earlier this year Lauren was nominated by the Torpedoes to attend a two-day Youth Leadership Camp in Sydney run by Swimming NSW. From this she was invited to be part of the Swimming NSW's Youth Advisory Panel (YAP). Seeing this as a platform to push her anti-body shaming campaign, she eagerly accepted.
As part of the camp she had to fill in a form explaining how Swimming NSW could further promote the sport.
"Positive body image was a focus of the camp,'' she said.
"I suggested that our clubs could get the same swimwear, so that no kid feels left out. We also had to present a game changer as part of the program.
"Mine was called Shush Your Parents. This was all about keeping the pool deck positive and keeping the environment nice for the kids.''
This was implemented by the Torpedoes for the weekly club competition
"I had a jar that was filled with blue water,'' Lauren said.
"Anyone who said a negative thing had to put make a gold coin donation. On the first night we made $23.''
She's one of 18 on the YAP. Members are from around NSW and the ACT, aged 13 to 18.
"We have Zoom meetings and we also stay in contact with our team manager, Sarah, she's really nice,'' Lauren said.
"It's been really fun and I've learnt a lot already - it's not just me who is thinking differently to other kids about body shaming. Others are worried as well.''
Lauren said past experiences have been an influence. "It was a long time ago,'' she quickly added.
However, she has nothing but praise for Taree's head coach, Brad Thurlow, who she said encourages a positive vibe with all his swimmers. "He's a really good coach and he's helped with a lot of things,'' she said.
Lauren attends Wingham High. She said getting involved in sports administration when she leaves school is something that 'definitely' interests her.
Lauren was initially a member of the Wingham club before shifting to Taree about five years ago. Swimming dominates her life either with club activities, training or competition, although she also plays netball. Her younger sister, Gemma, is also in the Torpedoes.
Swimming, she insists, is for everyone, not matter the size or shape.
