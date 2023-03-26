Attendees at Moorland Hall's monthly Tea and Chatter meeting benefitted from some handy tips and strategies for avoiding and responding to accidents around the home.
Held at Moorland Community Hall, the 'Preventing and Managing Falls' workshop was conducted by wellness consultant, Stacey Carol, also known by the Moorland regulars as 'Safety Stacey'.
The workshop began by focusing on identifying hazards and preventions in order to cultivate a safe and, as much as possible, risk-free environment at home.
Stacey then took the 20 seniors in attendance through a practical session for balance and ankle strengthening training, utilising three simple yoga movements.
As a yoga teacher, Stacey advocates for the preparation for older age, regardless of how old her students are when they initially take up the practice.
While much of the workshop concentrated on fall prevention, it also covered some easy-to-remember rules concerning what to do in the event of a fall.
According to Stacey, simply having a plan will lessen the impact of a fall if it were to happen.
"Even just knowing that you've got an idea of a plan of what to do if you do fall makes the fear of falling a lot less," Stacey said.
"If you're scared of falling, when you do fall you'll seize up and then you're more likely to break a bone or go into panic mode and hit your head, because the last thing you want to do is hit your head."
For anyone seeking further information on preventing and managing falls can do so by contacting Stacey Carol via email on staceycarolwellness@gmail.com or call or text 0480 241 833
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.