Moorland Community Hall to host burlesque dancing workshop

By Rick Kernick
February 7 2023 - 5:00pm
Stacey Carol is bringing a burlesque dance workshops to Moorland Hall on Sunday February 12. Picture supplied.

Ladies, it's time to bust out the boas and ostrich feather fans and get ready to learn some saucy burlesque dance moves.

