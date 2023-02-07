Ladies, it's time to bust out the boas and ostrich feather fans and get ready to learn some saucy burlesque dance moves.
Or maybe just discover a fun new way to keep fit.
Stacey Carol of Moorland Yoga and Fitness is holding a burlesque dance workshop on Sunday, February 12 at Moorland Hall and she says don't be worried, it's all about having some fun.
"It's basically just a bit of fun and to have a laugh with the girls, plus something a bit different to do around Valentine's Day," Stacey said.
"It's really easy, simple moves; things like bumps, slides and flicks, then some of the moves are put together and you do a little dance."
This will be the first workshop of this kind Stacey has run in the area, however, when she had conducted similar classes elsewhere she's drawn participants ranging in age from early 20s to 60s. No dance experience is needed and it is a low energy dance class, so women of all fitness levels will be able to enjoy the afternoon.
A lot of people have the idea that burlesque is all about stripping and taking your clothes off but it's not- Moorland Yoga & Fitness instructor, Stacey Carol
Although the term burlesque may conjure images of bawdy nightclub strip shows, Stacey assures it is just a fun way of dancing and getting together with friends and making new acquaintances.
"It's not about just being all sexy and flaunting, it's about having fun, moving your body, and you can come in workout clothes just as if you're going down the gym, it doesn't really matter what you wear."
Just in case there are any fellows who might like to come along and watch, Stacey is quite clear on who will and won't be admitted.
"I've had some ladies-only events before where someone says 'my boyfriend wants to just come and watch' and the the answer to that is a definite 'no'," Stacey said.
"It's ladies only and I don't permit videos to be taken because some people aren't comfortable with that."
If you're interested in attending you can contact email staceycarolwellness@gmail.com or call or text 0480 241 833 before 10pm Friday to book your place.
