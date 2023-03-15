MANNING Netball's new season will start with a return of the march past of all teams on Saturday morning (March 18) at the Taree Recreation Ground fields.
"COVID has played havoc with the march past for the last couple of years, but we're really excited we can be post-COVID now and get back to something like normal,'' Manning Netball's new president, Katherine Silcock said.
"The march past is team verses team, the girls march around, have a lot of fun and then they get in there and play netball.''
The club winning the march past is awarded the Karen Rasche Memorial Trophy.
Katherine said team numbers are 'not too bad' going into the season, although she said they are down on 2022.
"I think that's reflective of what has happened in a lot of sports during COVID, which is a shame.
"But we have been getting some younger kids coming through. We have a lot of new enrolments which is great.''
RELATED: New logo for new netball season
She assured netball is open to boys, who can play up to under 12s under Netball NSW regulations.
Manning under 13s representative side is currently in training for the State championships to be played in Sydney in July. The association also has an under 11 development squad.
Manning will also field two sides in the Northern NSW Regional League, under 17s and open women.
"Two sides in the regional league is huge for us,'' Katherine said.
Manning will again host a representative carnival this year.
After COVID, floods and on-going wet weather, Katherine said players and officials are now looking forward to an uninterrupted season.
Grand finals will be played in August.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.