Manning River Times
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Season opening march past back on Manning Netball's agenda

MM
By Mick McDonald
Updated March 15 2023 - 2:13pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The march past to open the season is back on the agenda for Manning Netball Association. The new season gets underway on Saturday.

MANNING Netball's new season will start with a return of the march past of all teams on Saturday morning (March 18) at the Taree Recreation Ground fields.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.