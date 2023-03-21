Ruby Commisso was the one to watch at Saturday evening's rodeo at the Wingham Show.
Ruby, from Cattai in the Hawkesbury, is one of the only female bull riders in the Professional Bull Riders (PBR) Can-Am Junior Academy and she was competing at Wingham to gain ABCRA (Australian Bushmen's Campdraft and Rodeo Association) points.
The crowd at Wingham's rodeo arena loved her exhibition of "girl power".
She started competing early this year after first jumping on a bull last year, but she says she loved everything about bull riding, and has found fellow competitors very supportive.
Manning River Times photographer Scott Calvin was amazed by Ruby's performance at Wingham and he wasn't the only one. He said Ruby made a big impression on spectators at Saturday night's rodeo.
In an interview with PBR, Ruby said the fact that no girls were competing in bull riding was part of the reason she decided to try, to prove girls could do it.
