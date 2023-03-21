Manning River Times
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Watch

Ruby Commisso steer riding at the Wingham Rodeo

March 22 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Ruby Commisso was the one to watch at Saturday evening's rodeo at the Wingham Show.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.