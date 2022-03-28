community,

Organisers of the Wingham Show were determined it would go ahead this year, rain, hail or shine. And rain it did. It's been two years since the annual event, thanks to COVID, and Wingham Show Society president Elaine Turner said they weren't going to let the weather defeat them. "We survived. That was the big theme of my opening speech on Saturday; we've survived drought, we've survived fires, we've survived floods, we've survived COVID. Now I think we can survive a bit of mud!" Elaine said. "So many people came to the show over the three days. They braved the mud, they braved the rain. To see the kids faces, puddling around in the mud in their gumboots - Bunnings must have sold out gumboots!" Unfortunately, the unrelenting rain leading up to the show meant the Friday night rodeo had to be cancelled, with the horse events on Saturday and Sunday cancelled on Saturday morning. The Show Society's main priority was the safety of both competitors and animals. "A couple of (people were) disappointed with the cancellations but they understand. We were as heartbroken as they were. I know the work that goes into getting horses ready for events like this," Elaine said. "You're risking horses and riders. And a lot of the horse entrants, there's quite a few that are getting ready for the Royal Easter Show. They fought hard for the past 12-18 months to get these points together to be eligible for the Royal Easter Show, and if something went wrong for them that would be devastating." Everything else went ahead regardless, including the demolition derby on Sunday afternoon and the fireworks on Sunday night. The new undercover arena (previously the old cow sheds) was a hit, especially as it was raining, with both beef cattle and dairy cattle (for the first time in 15 years) competitions), plus sheep judging, taking place undercover. The dog show, which had more than 300 entries, was also held undercover in the multipurpose arena on the Sunday. Medal-winning Olympian equestrian John Fahey came down from Queensland for the dedication of the show ring, which is now named the John Fahey Arena. Mr Fahey was also to have judged the showjumping, however that was one of the events called off for safety reasons. Related: Nabiac shines through the rain A new feature of this show was a visit from the NSW Mounted Police, who were to take part in the grand parade, which was unable to take place. However, Elaine reports they enjoyed their stay, and took an unplanned ride up Isabella Street to the bemusement of locals. She was full of praise and gratitude for businesses and community groups, including Rotary, Lions, the RFS, the VRA and Wingham Museum, in Wingham And Taree for the support they gave the show. "There's so many people to thank, from the NSW government all the way down to stewards, sponsors, and volunteers - the people that were here traipsing around in the mud all weekend to make sure we had a great show for our community," she said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Did you know? Manning River Times online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3BCX4pVhrPX9Pe9ruXFd8XL/3dd047ff-4793-4ed8-aebd-d77329ac3552.JPG/r0_242_2992_1932_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg