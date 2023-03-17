Members of the NSW Nurses and Midwives Association (NSWNMA) rallied outside of Manning Base Hospital this week in the latest of what has been an extended campaign addressing staffing shortages.
Coming less than a fortnight out from the NSW state election, representatives urged the public to elect a government that was prepared to take action on the issue.
According to NSWNMA Manning branch secretary and Manning Base Hospital nurse, Scott Grant, current staffing levels present a danger to patients, while establishing nurse to patient ratios provides the key to resolving the problem.
"No matter who gets in power we will hold them to account to ensure that we can deliver the best, safest possible nursing care to make sure that our patients go home safe," Mr Grant said.
"Nurse to patient ratios have shown to cut admission times, it cuts mortality rates, cuts seven-day readmission times; every other state but NSW has it so it must be working but this government refuses to acknowledge that."
Adding his voice to the nurses' cause was Independent candidate for Myall Lakes, Dr Jason Bendall, who spoke of the duress nurses are currently facing.
"The nurses are tired, they're burned out, they feel undervalued, the midwives as well, they're not as valued as they are in other states," Dr Bendall said.
"It's time we addressed the ratio issue, supported our nurses, and got our fair share of doctors, allied health professionals and support staff, redevelop this hospital and restored some equity into Myall Lakes."
The rally follows action on Wednesday by the NSWNMA in filing a case in the Supreme Court against the state of NSW for staffing breaches of the Public Health System Nurses' and Midwives' (State) Award.
The Supreme Court case could result in significant financial penalties if the State is found to have contravened the various public health awards.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.