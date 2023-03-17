Manning River Times
Nurses and Midwives Union protest in Taree against shortages

March 17 2023 - 1:00pm
Nurses and Midwives representatives rally outside of Manning Base Hospital calling for the introduction of nurse to patient ratios. Photo Rick Kernick.

Members of the NSW Nurses and Midwives Association (NSWNMA) rallied outside of Manning Base Hospital this week in the latest of what has been an extended campaign addressing staffing shortages.

