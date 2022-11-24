Nurses from Manning Base Hospital this week staged the fourth in a series of strikes demanding better conditions and the establishment of feasible patient to staff ratios.
The strike represents a continuation in industrial action by the NSW Nurses and Midwives Association (NSWNMA) held across the State.
According to Manning branch secretary and Manning Base Hospital nurse, Scott Grant, industrial action will continue until nurses' demands are met by the NSW government.
"They're not listening. They're refusing to listen and we're not going to stop," Mr Grant said.
"We will continue to go and keep going until they actually listen to us or have a change of government, and if we have a change of government, we will continue to make sure we get safe patient care."
The NSWNMA claims the current situation leaves patients at risk through insufficient staffing levels, while nurses themselves are forced to work additional shifts to cover for the shortfalls, leading to fatigue, stress and resignations.
With the March 2023 State election approaching, the nurses' plight is likely to figure as a substantial campaign issue. While NSW Labor has agreed to implement patient to staff ratios, the NSWNMA feels they haven't gone far enough.
"The Labor party has agreed to ratios," Mr Grant said.
"They've committed to rolling them out if they get power.
"They've agreed to a few other things but they still haven't gone far enough, so we'll keep pressure on any political party that won't do the right thing by the public of NSW.
"It's not just about us, it's about everyone who comes into a hospital in NSW."
NSW Health said Wednesday's strike had been staged in defiance of orders from the Industrial Relations Commission.
The current "flexible" ratio system allowed for the professional judgment of nurses and managers to adjust staffing levels to reflect the changing care needs of patients, a spokesperson told AAP.
"Safe and effective staffing involves more than just numbers of staff, it is about making sure there is the right number of staff in the right place at the right time.
"The NSW government and NSW Health have and continue to engage in discussions with the NSWNMA."
Throughout all strike action, life-preserving services were maintained in all public hospitals and health services.
