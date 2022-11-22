Stewarts River resident Stacey Carol knows a thing or two about the limits of the human body.
With a background in ballet, yoga and strength and conditioning training, she's built an extensive knowledge base of biomechanical functionality that covers pretty much everything from dance to competitive sport.
But it was the heart's capacity for kindness that was the inspiration for a performance she provided at a recent Tea and Chatter event at Moorland Hall.
Stacey is the owner and instructor of Moorland Yoga and Fitness.
Being healthy and active, quite literally, is her business - and business was good.
But then she received her cancer diagnosis.
Like anyone who's ever faced that situation, everything changed in an instant.
Following a diagnosis of colorectal (bowel) cancer, her surgeon, Dr Allan Kwok, pursued an approach involving keyhole surgery that negated the need for a colostomy bag, making Stacey one of the lucky ones.
Still, there followed a significant convalescence, made all the more difficult by having two young children to be cared for while separated from her extended family who were back in England with COVID keeping them separated.
It was then that Stacey's local community rallied around her to an extent that took her by surprise.
"People were coming around my house and dropping off food to my family," Stacey said.
"One of my neighbours came by and cut the grass for us - just little things like that.
"I couldn't bend to do certain things for a while so a neighbour - who's in her 70s - came over and cleaned the inside of the bath for me.
"Just little things that make a big difference when you're in that situation."
Once she'd progressed significantly down her road to recovery, Stacey wanted to do something to demonstrate her appreciation for their kindness.
A convenient gatherings of the local community was the monthly Tea and Chatter at Moorland Hall, so Stacey took the opportunity to perform for those assembled, beginning with an acknowledgement and thanks to their goodwill and kindness.
And then the second dance I did was to Nina Simone's 'Feeling good', because now I am feeling good- Cancer survivor and dancer, Stacey Carol
This was followed by a solo performance of dance that was highly appreciated by the 30 or so guests in attendance. For musical backing, Stacey chose a track that featured lyrical content that reflected her state of mind towards her health scare, and letting her cancer know exactly what she thought of it.
"The type of dance I did was a lyrical dance which is where you use the words and the music to choose how you dance," Stacey said.
"The first one I danced to some of the words are 'don't come back to me, don't come back at all', and 'who do you think you are', and 'I've lived half a life'; because I felt myself that I was my life was on hold when I found out I had cancer and I knew I had to get better.
"And then the second dance I did was to Nina Simone's 'Feeling good', because now I am feeling good."
Although more comfortable dancing at home with her boys, Stacey just might be coming out of dance retirement for what could be more community dancing fun.
