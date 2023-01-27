TAREE futsal player Luke Leonard is off to Greece in October with an Australian under 15 side for a 13 day tour.
Luke was named in the side after the recent national championships played in Sydney where he was a member of the Manning team.
While the side missed out on major honours, Luke and fellow Manning player Ziggy North were named Top 10 All Stars at the conclusion of the tournament.
Coaches of the various sides vote on the All Stars. In all around 85 players were available for selection.
Luke is the Manning River Times-Iguana Sport Award winner for this week. He earns a $50 open order at Iguana.
Luke has been a regular in the Manning side contesting the nationals for the past three years.
He has been named in Australian teams to tour Barcelona, New Caledonia and New Zealand in this time, however, this is the first time he'll make the trip.
"I can't wait,'' he said.
Details of the team's itinerary are still being finalised.
Luke thought he played 'pretty good' at the championships, although he admits he was surprised to gain a spot in the All Stars. He plays up front as a target in futsal.
He's been playing football with the Taree Wildcats since he was in under 6s, where he usually turns out as a striker and gets his share of goals.
Luke will play under 16s and 18s with the Wildcats in the upcoming season and he's eagerly looking forward to the kickoff.
While he's played in plenty of semi-finals, he's still to notch his first premiership.
"Maybe this year, we should have a pretty good team,'' he said.
Sport takes up most of his spare time.
When not on the football field or the futsal court, Luke can be found playing basketball in the Taree men's B-grade competition.
Pushed to make a preference, Luke said futsal is the number one.
"It's played on a smaller court so it's not as spread out as football,'' he said.
"And it's also faster - I enjoy that, it makes it more fun.''
Luke turns 16 next month.
He goes to MidCoast Christian College.
