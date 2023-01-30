Manning River Times
Protesters stopping logging operations in Yarratt State Forest

Updated January 31 2023 - 8:39am, first published January 30 2023 - 4:00pm
Two women who grew up in the Manning Valley are currently suspended from trees with ropes connected to logging machinery, halting logging operations in Yarratt State Forest north of Taree.

