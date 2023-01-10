Manning River Times
Two arrested over Bulga State Forest protest against logging

Gabriel Fowler
Gabriel Fowler
January 10 2023 - 12:00pm
Protesters at the frontline in Bulga State Forest are calling on the NSW State Government to come up with a plan to transition out of the unprofitable logging of native forests.

Residents battling on the frontline against the State government's logging of native forests are celebrating a win following a temporary halt in operations at Bulga State Forest, near Elands.

