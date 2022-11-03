MANNING Cricket Association hopes the Johnny Martin Oval will be back in play in time for the under 16 Stan Austin Cup scheduled for January 16 to 19.
The Martin Oval, once the headquarters of Manning Cricket and named in honour of the area's only test cricketer, has been badly impacted by this year's ongoing wet weather. Cricket historian Les Eastaway described the oval as an 'eyesore' in June after walking over the field, which he said was 'little more than a swamp'.
While it has since been mown, the field-proper is overgrown with weeds as is the oval's perimeter.
At the time MidCoast Council expressed confidence the oval would be back in action in the life of the 2022/23 season.
"Staff are confident that the field will be fine for use during the 2022-23 (cricket) season,'' council said in response to inquiries by the Times.
However, Manning Cricket president Steve Campbell said it is 'highly unlikely' there'll be play there before the Christmas break.
"Council hasn't been able to mow it yet and from what I've been told there's more weed there than grass. I'm not sure what the wicket area looks like,'' Mr Campbell said.
The Martin Oval is Taree West CC's home field and the club prepares the wicket, while it is also used for junior club games and representative fixtures. Taree West is scheduled to play a T1 game against Great Lakes at the Martin Oval on Saturday, November 12, although it is certain this will be transferred.
"I think the best we can hope for is the oval is back for the Stan Austin Cup,'' Mr Campbell added.
The 2022/23 season will conclude mid-March.
However, Mr Campbell expects the Cedar Party Reserve at Wingham to be right for this weekend's round five T1 game between Wingham and Old Bar. No matches have been played there so far this season due to a wet outfield.
Chatham Park, the home ground of T1 premiers, Taree United, has also been out due to a saturated outfield.
"Hopefully with improved weather the field will dry out and United will be able to get onto it soon,'' Mr Campbell said. Council has been approached for comment.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.