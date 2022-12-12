The planning phase for a major project to reconstruct the Cedar Party Creek Bridge at Wingham is being extended to ensure key elements are addressed.
"We have extended the detailed design phase of this project to ensure some issues are adequately addressed for this major construction project," said MidCoast Council director of infrastructure and engineering services, Robert Scott.
"We are working on major service relocations and refining designs for the new roundabout at the Wynter and Combined Streets intersection."
The design phase is now expected to be complete by mid-2023, and tenders for construction will then be called. Construction should begin in September 2023 and finish in late 2024.
The project will require a temporary road bypass, with a low-level crossing of Cedar Party Creek near the existing bridge.
"The bypass will be open 24 hours and suitable for all traffic. We expect there will be occasions where it will close without notice when the creek rises over the crossing," said Mr Scott.
Electronic signage with flashing warning lights will warn when the crossing is closed. During those times, drivers will need to use alternate routes in and out of Wingham.
"The new bridge will be elevated to meet or exceed the 100-year flood level, raising it to close to the Wynter and Combined Streets intersection," said Mr Scott.
"This will provide improved access to Wingham during times of flood."
Council has entered into negotiations to purchase the privately owned land known as Chrissy Gollan Park.
The park will be closed to the public during the bridge construction.
During construction of the bridge, council will consult with the community on what elements of the park they would like to remain and what they would like changed.
"We thank the volunteers from the Wingham Advancement Group who maintain the park on behalf of the community," Mr Scott said.
The two-year project is funded by a $19.5 million grant from the NSW government's Fixing Country Bridges program, to replace the aged existing bridge.
For more information and to stay updated on the project, visit haveyoursay.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/cedar-party-creek-bridge.
Did you know? Manning River Times online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.