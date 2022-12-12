Manning River Times
Cedar Party Creek Bridge replacement in Wingham still in planning stages

December 12 2022 - 4:00pm
Chrissy Gollan Park will be closed to the public during the construction of the Cedar Party Creek Bridge. Picture Scott Calvin

The planning phase for a major project to reconstruct the Cedar Party Creek Bridge at Wingham is being extended to ensure key elements are addressed.

