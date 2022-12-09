Manning River Times
Home and Away: Kyle Shilling is show's first Indigenous actor

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
Updated December 9 2022 - 3:02pm, first published 11:00am
Actor, rapper and former Manning student Kyle Shilling is joining the cast of Home and Away as the show's first ever Indigenous main character.

