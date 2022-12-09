Queen Elizabeth Park set to ring to the sound of Carols by Candlelight on the Riverstage

Taree's Queen Elizabeth Park is set to light up this Sunday (December 11) with Carols by Candlelight on the Riverstage.
Beginning at 6pm, the event is organised by the combined service clubs of Taree (Rotary, Lions and Quota) and will have a host of local musicians performing along with a visit by Santa who reportedly will have a lollies to hand out to the kids.
Performers for the event include Lady Popera, Stacey Evans, Dean Snook, Hope Saunders, Kevin Ballard, with the MidCoast Christian College Band backing up the vocalists on stage.
"We're selling glow stars and glow candles, there will be cold drinks, ice creams, and the Lions club are doing the catering so there'll be sausage sandwiches and stuff to buy on the night," said organiser, Rhonda Futterleib.
"You'll need to bring your own chair or a rug to sit on the grass."
As expected, the event is alcohol and glass free so those bringing their own picnic hampers are required to conform to this safety measure.
As for an expected crowd size, that's still up in the air.
With the addition of the solar powered fairy lights added to trees in the surrounding area, the night is sure to have magical feel to it.
"We're hoping it will be around a couple of thousand mark, but we just don't know at this stage," Rhonda said.
"It's the main one for Taree.
"We put some stuff out on Facebook a week ago and had 9500 hits on it within 24 hours, so word is getting around."
Carols by Candle Light on the Riverstage is happening at Queen Elizabeth Park on Sunday, December 11, from 6 - 8pm.
